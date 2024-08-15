The happiest golfer is the summer-only golfer

It is important for the summer golfer to inform everyone in the group they are a summer only golfer. This takes the pressure off of you, and it annoys everyone else. It is protective armor you’re putting on: I don’t take this game seriously, but if I did, you would all be in trouble. This is a lie, of course. You could play 12 months of the year, five times a week, and you would be just as terrible as you are now. Honestly, you might even be a little worse.