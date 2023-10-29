The Home Office Was a Must-Have During Covid. Now It’s Just Meh.

People are not necessarily getting rid of their home offices, but with hybrid work schedules becoming more common, buyers are shifting their focus to other amenities during their home search, according to Jeff Checko, a Tennessee-based home builder and director of relocation for the Ashton Real Estate Group of RE/MAX Advantage. With word limits on platforms like Zillow, Checko said his team is now focusing on highlighting pre-pandemic features that are growing in importance again, like the quality of the kitchen and the number of bathrooms. On the luxury end of the market, Holle added, home offices have always been a must, so buyers already know the space is there, or they know there is a room that can be converted into one.