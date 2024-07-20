The importance of handwriting is becoming better understood

Handwriting—which takes longer for nearly all university-level students—forces note-takers to synthesise ideas into their own words. This aids conceptual understanding at the moment of writing. But those taking notes by hand also perform better on tests when students are later able to study from their notes. The effect even persisted when the students who typed were explicitly instructed to rephrase the material in their own words. The instruction was “completely ineffective" at reducing verbatim note-taking, the researchers note: they did not understand the material so much as parrot it.