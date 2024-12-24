The impossible rules of ‘gentle parenting’
Julie Jargon , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 24 Dec 2024, 06:00 PM IST
SummaryParents are pushing back on their authoritarian upbringings. Now they talk about big feelings and gentle hands.
I consider myself a pretty empathetic parent. I rarely raise my voice with my three kids. But by the rules of “gentle parenting," I’m practically a monster.
