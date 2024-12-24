The impossible rules of ‘gentle parenting’

On TikTok, where she has more than 900,000 followers, she posts about techniques for handling meltdowns and conflicts. In one video, she maintains eye contact with her crying toddler while calmly telling him he can play with his toys after he finishes his food. In another video, when the same child resists a nap, she holds his hand and explains the perks, such as a warm blanket and his choice of night-light character.