The Kremlin is rewriting Wikipedia

Despite long-running disagreements, Russian authorities have not yet blacklisted Wikipedia as they have dozens of other media. For the time being the two exist side by side. But the heavy investment in RuWiki suggests that Wikipedia’s days are numbered. Sergei Leschina, a member of the original Russian Wikipedia team, who left in 2015 following earlier attempts at censorship, says the Kremlin views such resources as bricks in a Chinese-style wall around the truth. The Russian internet is slowly being cleaned of foreign sites, he said, and local search engines and AI models will soon be compelled to prioritise the new fake history. “The Russian internet isn’t yet built like the Chinese one," he says, “but it’s the direction we are heading, and quickly."