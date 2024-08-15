The major security operation under way ahead of Taylor Swift’s London run
Gareth Vipers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 15 Aug 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryHundreds of thousands of Swifties are expected in London for five sold-out shows at Wembley after last week’s foiled terror plot in Vienna.
WEMBLEY, LONDON—Security officials in London are ramping up preparations ahead of Taylor Swift’s five-night run at Wembley Stadium, with a ban on fans outside the venue and a heightened threat level following the foiled terror plot in Vienna last week.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less