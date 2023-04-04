The mystery of India’s overcrowded prisons9 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 04:48 PM IST
- Three out of four of the total prison population in 2021 were undertrials
New Delhi: Not long ago, President Droupadi Murmu made an emotional appeal. Many in India end up being in jail for years, for the slightest of crimes, or even when wrongly framed. They have little recourse. This needs to be fixed, she said, speaking at the National Law Day celebrations, organized by the Supreme Court.
