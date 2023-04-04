The mystery of India’s overcrowded prisons

The aim is to have three sub-inspectors and 10 constables in every police station so that a women help desk is manned round the clock. While several states can boast of more than 10 constables per police station, on an average, only Delhi has the required number of sub-inspectors. Leave aside the 24*7 availability of women police at the desk, there are still 28% police stations in the country with no designated women help desk at all. Meghalaya has no women help desk in any of its police stations. Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and Bihar have women help desks in less than 50% of their police stations.