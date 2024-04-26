The new most dreaded word at work: ‘hey’
Anne Marie Chaker , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 26 Apr 2024, 08:44 AM IST
SummaryInstant messages with nothing more than a quick greeting—known as “hey hanging”—spark office anxiety. “Am I fired? Am I in trouble?”
Harrison Luongtran’s three-letter missives strike fear into the hearts of his colleagues at the Lucky Generals ad agency in New York.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less