From utilitarian ticking to preppy pinstripes, linear motifs never go out of fashion. But this season decorators are lining walls with a new type of stripe, one that’s organic rather than rigid, undulating rather than uptight. Applied via wallpaper or hand-painted directly, the effect is a fuss-free and refreshing update on the sometimes-staid style. “There are no rules here and, if there were, these stripes would break them," said Chicago interior designer Donna Mondi, who recently employed an irregularly striped wallpaper in a client’s foyer to distract from an unsightly door.

