The new type of stripe interior designers can’t get enough of

From utilitarian ticking to preppy pinstripes, linear motifs never go out of fashion. But this season decorators are lining walls with a new type of stripe, one that’s organic rather than rigid, undulating rather than uptight. Applied via wallpaper or hand-painted directly, the effect is a fuss-free and refreshing update on the sometimes-staid style. “There are no rules here and, if there were, these stripes would break them," said Chicago interior designer Donna Mondi, who recently employed an irregularly striped wallpaper in a client’s foyer to distract from an unsightly door.