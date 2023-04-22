The new type of stripe interior designers can’t get enough of
- Rather than staid rows, today’s in-demand wallcoverings feature loose, laissez-faire lines.
From utilitarian ticking to preppy pinstripes, linear motifs never go out of fashion. But this season decorators are lining walls with a new type of stripe, one that’s organic rather than rigid, undulating rather than uptight. Applied via wallpaper or hand-painted directly, the effect is a fuss-free and refreshing update on the sometimes-staid style. “There are no rules here and, if there were, these stripes would break them," said Chicago interior designer Donna Mondi, who recently employed an irregularly striped wallpaper in a client’s foyer to distract from an unsightly door.
What’s behind this painterly pivot? Some designers suggest it’s a rebuff of the parade of clinically flawless interiors found on social media. “Experience has taught us that [picture-perfect] spaces are unattainable…and a little boring," said British color expert and Chalk Paint creator Annie Sloan. “A wavy line still draws eyes up and emphasizes ceiling height—but in a way that’s more approachable and warm than [a stripe] that’s drawn with a ruler."
To achieve just such a laid-back effect, Winnetka, Ill., interior designer Alexandra Kaehler recently installed a hand-blocked George Spencer wallpaper, featuring vertical palm tree silhouettes as irregular stripes, in a Chicago-area dining room. “It’s softer and has less contrast than a traditional stripe," said Ms. Kaehler of the leafy design, which she used to bring the outdoors in. “Sometimes you need something a bit quieter."
One striking new example of the form comes from the British bespoke wallpaper brand CommonRoom, which this spring introduced ‘Silk Stripe,’ an update of a motif created by Arts and Crafts-era designer C.F.A. Voysey. Featuring watercolor columns of varying widths interspersed with floral flourishes, it’s “distinctive" rather than perfect, said company director Sarah McClean.
For a collection with retailer Lulu and Georgia, Grand Rapids, Mich., designer Sarah Sherman Samuel created a striped wallcovering that revels in “the texture and inconsistencies in the line weight," she said—yielding more personality than a flat pin stripe ever could. Installed in a child’s bedroom, the motif was a simple yet classic way to bring character to a client’s minimalist new build, she explained.
In Dublin, designer Suzie McAdam is papering a nursery in her 1790s-era home with a curvy ‘Somerset Stripe’ wallpaper from U.K. studio Annika Reed. The hand-drawn lines—set at varying widths—add a dose of “playfulness and whimsy" to the home’s spare Georgian details.
Others prefer to hand-paint their disorderly stripes. In a small, oddly shaped bathroom in her studio in Sag Harbor, N.Y., designer Kristin Fine hand-applied blush and cream limewash stripes running vertically from floor to slanted ceiling. The space, she said, needed some personalization to come alive, and the stripes “make magic." Waterproof plaster by Ressource Paints allowed Ms. Fine to extend the design into the shower.
“Brushes inherently create uneven color and density—and that’s exactly the goal," said British artist and designer Russell Loughlan. On the bedroom walls of a house on the Kent coastline, he recently applied columns of cerulean and sage with soft edges that seem to undulate in the sun—much like the sea outside. Said the self-proclaimed stripe fetishist, “Imperfections are part of the charm."