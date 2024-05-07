The newest rookie in pro soccer is a 45-year-old finance bro
David Marino-Nachison , Patricia Kowsmann , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 07 May 2024, 07:35 PM IST
SummaryA venture capitalist—Paris Hilton’s brother-in-law—is living out his sporting dream. He spent big to get there.
Early this year, a struggling soccer team in Portugal’s second division unveiled a new player to help in its battle against relegation. He didn’t look like anyone’s idea of a star signing.
