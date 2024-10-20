The ‘October Theory’ of changing your life
SummaryAs part of the “October Theory” trend, people are rethinking their approach to the last three months of the year. They’re mostly using it as a time to set goals and reflect.
October is traditionally the time to break out the cozy sweaters and consume as many pumpkin-spice drinks as possible. Instead, people are now using it to reset their goals.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more