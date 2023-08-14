specials
The population puzzle: what Indians feel
Nandita Venkatesan , Tanay Sukumar , Pragya 6 min read 14 Aug 2023, 06:19 PM IST
Summary
- With one foot in tradition and the other in modernity, young Indians are leading several demographic shifts that will define the next phase of change in the world’s most populous country, finds the latest round of the YouGov-Mint-CPR survey.
The year 2023 marks a major inflection point for the India story. For the first time, the country finds itself atop the list of the world’s most populous nations—both elevated and exposed in equal measure. Elevated, because a top slot suits India well when it is at its most youthful ever, hosting one-sixth of humanity in a fast-growing economy proud of its size, glory, and promise. Exposed, because its poor, struggling populace is still far from meeting that very promise in India’s next big leap to outdo China.
