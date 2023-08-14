The population puzzle: what Indians feel

Being highly populous is a double-edged sword, and India’s youth doesn’t shy away from this fact. However, it is also eager to make it count despite all odds. Doing that will need us to keep our loved ones close, yet feel free to break out when needed for greater good. In the silent social revolution that is underway, the aspiring Indian is more confident of their freedoms—as well as vulnerable about their boundaries. This new-age clarity on how they want their professional dreams to mix and balance with their personal desires will shape the next big shift.

