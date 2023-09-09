The Power to Decide How You Feel
The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 09 Sep 2023, 02:27 PM IST
SummaryWhen faced with difficult circumstances we can’t control, ‘metacognition’ gives us the ability to shape our emotional response.
Feelings, in the enterprise of your life, are like weather to a construction company. If it rains or snows or is unseasonably hot, it affects the ability to get work done. But the right response is not trying to change the weather (which would be impossible) or wishing the weather were different (which doesn’t help). It is having contingency plans in place for bad weather, being ready, and managing projects in a way that is appropriate to the conditions on a given day.
