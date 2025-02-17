The quest to make the perfect toothbrush
Natasha Khan , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 17 Feb 2025, 06:14 PM IST
SummaryDesigners chase the holy grail of oral care: the two-minute clean
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Eduardo Jiménez has thousands of toothbrushes. He compliments strangers on their smiles, then asks them about their dental regime. Family and friends know not to get him started about their oral habits because he may not stop.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less