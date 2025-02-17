The quest to make the perfect toothbrush

Toothbrushes in the U.S. became more widespread after the discovery of nylon and Lucite, which American manufacturers used to make their own. That innovation coincided with a push by the U.S. military for soldiers to have better oral hygiene, including a requirement that they have a certain number of teeth to be eligible for service, according to Scott Swank, a dentist who’s also the curator at the National Museum of Dentistry in Maryland.