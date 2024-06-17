The Russian spies next door
Georgi Kantchev , Joe Parkinson , The Wall Street Journal 15 min read 17 Jun 2024, 01:34 PM IST
SummaryPosing as Argentine immigrants in Slovenia, the quiet married couple were in fact part of Putin’s aggressive effort to seed the West with ‘illegal’ intelligence operatives, say authorities.
LJUBLJANA, Slovenia—The young Argentine couple in the pastel-colored house lived a seemingly ordinary suburban life, driving around this sleepy European capital in a white Kia Ceed sedan, always paying their taxes on time and never so much as getting a parking ticket.
