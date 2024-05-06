The scariest job in the music industry is hating a Taylor Swift album

“The Tortured Poets Department" followed a year of record-breaking highs in Swift’s nearly two-decade career. Her “Eras Tour," a greatest hits-like concert, grossed more than $1 billion, the first tour to do so. She was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year" in 2023, appearing on the December cover with one of her cats. A few months later she won album of the year at the 2023 Grammy Awards for “Midnights," released in late 2022. Swift used the occasion to announce that “Poets" would arrive in April.