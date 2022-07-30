The science behind who airlines bump from overbooked flights—and how to exploit it5 min read . Updated: 30 Jul 2022, 04:19 PM IST
An economist’s playful suggestion helped prompt those airline offers aimed at persuading you to give up your seat
Travelers returning to the skies after a pandemic-induced pause in travel might have encountered a new query when checking in for their flights: “Are your travel plans flexible? We’re looking for volunteers to move flights if needed." How much would you accept to give up your ticket?