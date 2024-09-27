The sexiest men’s fragrance in 2024 is…floral?
SummaryIn colognes, floral notes have often taken a back seat to smoky, woody ones. But, according to some women, in 2024, petal fragrances are the most alluring.
Women stop Jacob Jiang, a fashion-design student, on the streets of London all the time. Not to inquire about his Rick Owens jeans, but about his scent—Do Son, by Diptyque—which they want for themselves and the men in their lives. “I think they like it because it’s not a scent used by most dudes," Jiang, 25, said of the unisex fragrance he picked up three years ago. Featuring tuberose, a white bloom with an intense aroma, it reminds him of “a bamboo forest."