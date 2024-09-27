The sexiest men’s fragrance in 2024 is…floral?

Women stop Jacob Jiang, a fashion-design student, on the streets of London all the time. Not to inquire about his Rick Owens jeans, but about his scent—Do Son, by Diptyque—which they want for themselves and the men in their lives. “I think they like it because it’s not a scent used by most dudes," Jiang, 25, said of the unisex fragrance he picked up three years ago. Featuring tuberose, a white bloom with an intense aroma, it reminds him of “a bamboo forest."

Jiang would have fit in centuries ago, when gentlemen often smelled like flowers. In the 18th century, monks in Cologne—the German city that gave cologne its name—brewed fragrant tonics from citrus rinds and flower petals. And according to fragrance legend, in the 19th century Napoleon charged into battle doused in a cologne thick with rosemary and lavender. Though florals have frequently appeared in men’s fragrances since then, they’ve often taken a back seat to more overtly “masculine" ingredients. In the last 50 years, countless men’s mass fragrances have not so much been plucked from the garden as exhumed from the golf club, infused with notes of woods, whiskeys, smoke and leather.

But lately, younger taste-making guys have stopped to smell the roses (and violets and nerolis and geraniums). They’re spritzing themselves with “flower-forward" fragrances, which in industry speak means floral top notes are the first thing one smells. These concoctions, typically unisex formulas from smaller brands, can read sweet, tangy or even metallic. Fans say they’re more surprising on guys—and, crucially, sexier—than traditional colognes.

At a Brooklyn outpost of upscale millennial apothecary Le Labo, male customers are snapping up Ylang 49, a scent heavy with tropical ylang ylang, reports assistant manager Vivian Platis. “I don’t know if it’s pheromones, but on guys it smells so sexy," she said.

Men tend to have warmer skin and more body hair. Sable Yong, 38, a beauty writer in Brooklyn and host of the Smell Ya Later podcast, wonders if those factors create magic by adding an “earthy umami" to floral-forward aromas, which she indeed finds “sexy on guys." What particularly wins her over? “Something unexpected," she said, such as a formula combining rose and oud (agarwood). She endorses Rose Noire by L’Objet, a geranium-rose-cedar stack that she says evokes a 1940s Casanova. Another favorite: Violet Ends, a violet, iris and leather arrangement from Los Angeles brand Boy Smells. She put her friend Chris Gayomali, 39, onto that one.

“It’s kind of mischievous," said Gayomali of the unisex Violet Ends. “There’s something I enjoy about disorienting people in your proximity, giving them something they’re not used to," added the Brooklyn writer of Heavies, a men’s health newsletter. He says his wife loves Violet Ends almost as much as she loved his old scent: Old Spice.

Historically, women have often dictated men’s fragrance preferences. A 1960s magazine ad declared: “Girls like it. Is there a better reason to wear Old Spice?" Rachel S. Herz, a neuroscientist who has researched the effects of perfume on interpersonal dynamics, determined that while women wear fragrance for all sorts of reasons, men wear it primarily to attract women.

Yong recommends that bloom-curious guys seek concoctions with rose, lavender and violet, which often read dusky and musky rather than sickly sweet. Meanwhile, Walter Johnsen, a VP of product development at fragrance manufacturer Interparfums, suggests skeptics start with safe options such as bright geranium or fruity neroli. Keep it simple, urges David Seth Moltz, the co-founder and perfumer of D.S. & Durga. He finds scents featuring one type of flower most appealing on guys. “Once [a scent] becomes a mishmash of sweet floral ideas, it loses its way," he said.

Clayton Blaha, 39, a tech executive in New York and generally a fragrance fan, is not excited about this trend. He has avoided floral-heavy scents ever since a noxious lilac tester in an airport duty-free shop gave him a headache.

Perhaps he should try Le Labo’s Lys 41 or Ylang 49. “They’re the yin and yang of masculine florals," said Platis. Lys 41, accented with lily, is a sunny blend of white florals, while Ylang 49 skews dark and moody. According to Platis, a certain king favors the latter, though she couldn’t disclose details. We can think of a French emperor who would have loved it.

