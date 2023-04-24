The Surprising Surge of Faith Among Young People

Desmond Adel, 27, describes himself as an “agnostic theist," which is someone who believes in one or more deities but doesn’t know for sure if they exist. He attended church every Sunday as a child, but doesn’t recall “which subset of Christianity" it represented, and quit going as a teen. He says he’s not 100% convinced there is a higher power, but “leans towards" the existence of one that isn’t tied to one denomination.

