The temptations of deferred removals
The Economist 11 min read 24 Jan 2024, 03:57 PM IST
Summary
- Carbon dioxide removals must start at scale sooner than people think
THE realisation that carbon-dioxide removal (CDR) had been seriously neglected, say many of those in the field, dates back roughly five years: it was a reaction to a provision of the Paris agreement of 2015 which took a few years to sink in.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less