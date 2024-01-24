The temptations of deferred removals

The technology of carbon capture and storage is a pertinent example. In the early 2000s people imagined that taking carbon dioxide from the smokestacks of power stations and industrial plants and burying it might be a large part of the response to climate change. Many in the fossil-fuel industry were keen to foster an idea which appeared to offer them a future. Despite some progress, it remains, 20 years on, largely a technology of tomorrow. That experience is one of the reasons some fear the same will be true of CDR. (The two approaches, while similar in some ways, are conceptually quite distinct. Carbon capture and storage is a way of greatly reducing the emissions from burning fossil fuels; CDR is a way of reducing the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.)