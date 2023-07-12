The Things Hotels Still Can’t Get Right

It was a minor annoyance, but one that travelers of all stripes are encountering at hotels this summer. At a Home2 Suites by Hilton hotel in Orlando, Fla., the pool was out of order for a day, the shampoo dispenser in the shower was empty and a sign on the breakfast buffet discouraged taking too much food because of supply issues. In Newport, R.I., reaching the front desk at my $500-a-night Marriott hotel was difficult, and the Starbucks didn’t open until 7 a.m. All in the span of a week.