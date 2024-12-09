The two most-dreaded words in a text conversation

Even as they have moved to working from home, Gumina, 55, still texts Palmer—and many others at the firm—to call her. She says she knows she’s not “the best texter in the world" and can come off as “direct." But she has tried to be more thoughtful, texting “please call me, not urgent" or “call me when you have a second" instead of the simpler but more alarming “call me."