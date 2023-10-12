The world needs an international agency for artificial intelligence, say two AI experts
Summary
- Gary Marcus and Anka Reuel argue that global governance must be prioritised to address the risks of bias, misinformation or worse
NEW GENERATIVE-AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, the fastest-growing consumer internet application of all time, have taken the world by storm. They have uses in everything from education to medicine and are astonishingly fun to play with. Although current AI systems are capable of spectacular feats they also carry risks. Europol has warned that they might greatly increase cybercrime. Many AI experts are deeply worried about their potential to create a tsunami of misinformation, posing an imminent threat to the American presidential election in 2024, and ultimately to democracy itself, by creating an atmosphere of total distrust. Scientists have warned that these new tools could be used to design novel, deadly toxins. Others speculate that in the long term there could be a genuine risk to humanity itself.