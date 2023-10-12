The world needs an international agency for artificial intelligence, say two AI experts

The time for such an agency has come, as Google CEO Sundar Pichai himself said on April 16th. What might that look like? Each domain and each industry will be different, with its own set of guidelines, but many will involve both global governance and technological innovation. For example, people have long agreed that making employment decisions based on gender should be avoided, and have even come up with some measures in earlier, more interpretable AI, such as the interpretability requirements of the AI Bill of Rights proposed by the Biden administration. But in black-box systems like ChatGPT there is a wide variety of use cases with no current remedy. People might, for example, feed in a job candidate’s entire file and ask ChatGPT for a judgment, but we currently have no way to ensure that ChatGPT would avoid bias in its output. The kind of entity we envision would collaboratively address what to do about such “off-label" uses of chatbots and other policy questions, and at the same time develop technical tools for effective auditing.

