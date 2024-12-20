The year everyone started ‘manifesting.’ Does it work?
Ann-Marie Alcántara , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 20 Dec 2024, 10:08 AM IST
SummaryThe rise of visualizing your success reflects a desire for people to exert control over their lives, even when the outcome might be largely out of their hands.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Visualizing the success you want to achieve, or manifesting, took off this year.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less