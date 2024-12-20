The year everyone started ‘manifesting.’ Does it work?

Visualizing the success you want to achieve, or manifesting, took off this year.

Go online, and seemingly everyone is making vision boards, writing down their goals repeatedly and saying them aloud like a mantra.

Singer Dua Lipa swore by it to achieve big goals, and Cambridge Dictionary named “manifest" its word of the year. In the first eight months of 2024, there were more than 130,000 searches for it on the dictionary’s website. On TikTok, the hashtag #manifesting has 1.6 million posts and #manifestation has 6.5 million.

Some psychologists say its current meaning, which involves visualizations and affirmations to make something happen, can be traced to the bestselling 2006 book “The Secret." Its recent resurgence reflects a desire for people to exert control over their lives, even when the outcome might be largely out of their hands.

“This has moved out of something that has really stayed in a very specific self-help space on social media, to a broader cultural trend," says Wendalyn Nichols, publishing manager of the Cambridge Dictionary.

Manifesting’s rise mirrors other popular trends over the past year: people making their own luck, acting “delulu" to take risky leaps in work and relationships, and setting goals in October instead of January.

Successful people have long worked to visualize the outcome they wanted or repeated positive phrases to achieve a goal. But recently, as more people have taken it on, they say they have learned a key lesson: If you don’t couple manifesting with action, it can be a waste.

Katrina Ruiz, a 24-year-old marketing and social media strategist, has tried to manifest her success by writing down what she wanted more than a dozen times each morning. She believes she has successfully used manifestation three times in her life.

In one case, she journaled about her goal to save enough money to move away from California for college. After several attempts, Ruiz received seven months of backpay. The money helped her afford her own apartment when she started the 2021 school year at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“Manifestation doesn’t just happen if you don’t take any action behind that," says Ruiz, who lives in Buena Park, Calif.

Pen-to-paper goals

People approach manifesting differently.

Some think it’s all about the visualizations—changing how they view themselves to achieve a goal, or simply picturing a different outcome to make a change happen. Techniques like the 369 Method involve writing down what you want over and over. Some people call on ChatGPT for help.

Others combine positive thinking with real-world steps, like making new connections to get closer to their aims.

It’s human nature to imagine a better future, says June Gruber, professor of psychology and neuroscience at the University of Colorado, Boulder. While believing in yourself is key to implementing a goal or resolution, it’s just one piece of the puzzle, she says. Any thought needs to be tied to a real plan to make it happen.

“Thoughts are not the same as actions or behaviors, but they can be a good way to set up and begin to think about what we might want to be doing to get to some place or achieve some goal," Gruber says.

Jen Merritt has big dreams for her life, such as writing for “Saturday Night Live" and falling in love. It could take years to accomplish either.

That’s why the 27-year-old copywriter and marketing consultant in Philadelphia is manifesting those goals now. She makes vision boards with photos of couples kissing, golden retrievers, the set of SNL, and people accepting trophies. She also creates Spotify playlists with her goals in mind.

Merritt believes that by “declaring her intentions," she is seeing more rewards. She was invited backstage at a music festival to shoot photos and has gotten work offers that give her connections and expertise “to make the route to SNL smoother."

“Putting together a Pinterest board, making a playlist and thinking about things makes it more likely to happen," Merritt says.

More than just thoughts

Ankita Tejwani, a 29-year-old advertising sales executive in New York, is using OpenAI’s ChatGPT to help her manifest. She uses the chatbot as a sort of journal, writing down all her thoughts and then asking the artificial intelligence to clarify her goals.

“Given my current circumstances, can you please ask me specific questions to help uncover my subconscious limiting beliefs, give me specific affirmations, visualizations, and exercises to change these beliefs, and give me a practical plan to manifest these goals?" read one prompt.

“It doesn’t mean that you’re sitting around doing nothing," Tejwani says. “It’s all that hard work and dedication and action plus giving yourself that added edge of believing that you can do it, believing that you’re not alone and that you’re co-creating a reality with something bigger than you."

Justina Sharp, a 27-year-old influencer, put together a vision board on Dec. 30, 2023, to focus less on fashion and weddings and more on her western roots of rodeos, horse riding and cowboy hats.

After six months and literally falling off a horse during riding lessons, she says she started to see the payoff in brand partnerships and followers. On her vision board, she had three photos of the historic Diamond Cross Ranch in Jackson Hole, Wyo. In September, she was invited to an event at the ranch.

“That’s what manifestation is—it’s a way to order your steps," says Sharp, who lives in Los Angeles. “It’s a mindset tool, not a magic wand."

Write to Ann-Marie Alcántara at ann-marie.alcantara@wsj.com