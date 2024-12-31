The year in data: how 2024 stacked up for economy, politics, climate and more

Seven years ago, the dream was to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2025. As 2024 ends, India is behind, but the pandemic setback hasn’t deterred us from hoping to now set eyes on becoming a developed economy by 2047. India’s stupendous rise on the league tables of gross domestic product (GDP) is bound to continue: it leapfrogged France in 2018 and the UK in 2021, and will soon leave Japan and Germany behind to become the world’s third-largest economy. But that tag is hardly a sufficient measure of success: per capita GDP, a more accurate reflection of how that prosperity distills down to its people, will be remarkably lower than all the countries it will cross.