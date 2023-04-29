You'd expect a vegetable-focused cookbook to wax poetic about seasonality and ripeness, reminding us to make the most of sweet springtime peas and succulent summer tomatoes. But in two new cookbooks, the unpredictability of vegetables is the greatest source of inspiration; the challenge and the joy is making the most of what you have in the kitchen.

For Steven Satterfield, chef of Miller Union in Atlanta, improvisation is key to vegetable cookery—and life. “My mantra: Eat more vegetables, try new things, and never stop learning," he writes. Indeed, in the hectic early days of the pandemic, some of the recipes in his newest book were finalized as the photos were shot. “There were times when I had to figure out a dish on set in front of the camera…which was sometimes exciting and sometimes frustrating, but it allowed for free-flowing creativity without a scripted recipe."

So it’s no surprise that Mr. Satterfield’s new book, a follow-up to his first, vegetable-focused but not entirely meatless cookbook, “Root to Leaf," delivers the tools to help home cooks improvise, as well. “Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking" (Harper Wave), co-written with Andrea Slonecker, kicks off not with recipes for the vegetables themselves, but with a compact, mix-and-match library of creamy condiments, crunchy toppings and so-called “flavor bombs," from Lime Tahini Sauce to Seaweed-Chile Butter. Building a flavor pantry is a smart strategy when it comes to vegetables, ensuring that you can quickly transform something as simple as buttery roasted parsnips with just a spoonful of something delicious from a jar, such as Mr. Satterfield’s Mexican-inspired Mole Crunch topping.

But quick boosts of texture, mouthfeel and savory flavor don’t just help turn groceries into dinner. Those qualities are essential to make any veggie-based meal—lacking the built-in umami of animal protein—truly satisfying. As a Southern chef who made his name cooking vegetable-driven food, Mr. Satterfield understands this better than most.

Okra, for example, can be a hard sell for eaters who aren’t steeped in Southern gumbo. Mr. Satterfield double-skewers a row of okra pods to form “ribs," grills them until tender and lightly charred, then tops them with smoky chipotle mayo for an experience that’s (almost) as satisfying as barbecue. Salty halloumi cheese delivers satisfying chew and meatiness to a sheet-pan dinner of broiled broccoli topped with toasty za’atar spice mix, a drizzle of olive oil and a squeeze of lemon.

The quest for new ways to make vegetables even more delicious takes Mr. Satterfield far and wide. He shares recipes inspired by his Southern roots and also by a range of other influences, often showing a familiar vegetable in a new light. Soy-marinated cucumbers acquire layers of flavor on the grill in a twist on a beloved Japanese classic, while French toast gets a savory jolt of green from puréed kale, in Mr. Satterfield’s take on a dish he first tasted in Tuscany.

In “Tenderheart: A Cookbook About Vegetables and Unbreakable Family Bonds" (Knopf), veteran vegetarian cookbook author Hetty Lui McKinnon doesn’t have to travel far from home for inspiration. She draws all she needs from her parents, Chinese immigrants who made a life in Australia. Ms. McKinnon lost her father, who worked at a wholesale produce market, when she was 15, but his abiding love of vegetables, their shared Chinese heritage, and the wildly diverse influences of her native Australia still drive her cooking today.

Like “Vegetable Revelations," “Tenderheart" doesn’t organize its recipes based on time of year—and Ms. McKinnon has excellent reasons for resisting that urge. “…I largely consider seasonality to be a luxury," she writes. “While eating with the seasons can be easy and practical for some people, for others it is not…there are enough causes of angst in the world; sourcing vegetables should not be one of them."

To ease that angst still further, all the recipes in “Tenderheart" come with a helpful series of swaps: alternative vegetables to use, options to veganize and viable stand-ins for hard-to-find ingredients. And that flexible spirit extends to the recipes themselves. Growing up in an immigrant household, Ms. McKinnon had a head start on merging and mixing cultural influences, and she uses that skill here to create slam-dunk flavor combinations. She enhances her lasagna with tender kale, kimchi and a dose of spicy gochujang, and even uses leftover sweet potato curry as a pizza topping.

Like Mr. Satterfield, Ms. McKinnon leans on the power of umami to transform a virtuous vegetable dinner into a victorious one. “While the recipes in this book are rooted in vegetables, I also call them ‘pantry-led,’ " she writes. “Many of the dishes came about through the real-life predicament of needing to cook dinner—the sum of whatever vegetables I unearthed in the fridge, and a few select, hard-hitting pantry items."

Even a deceptively simple dish of garlicky spaghetti shines, thanks to plenty of Ms. McKinnon’s beloved bok choy and an umami-packed soy-butter sauce inspired by “wafu" (Japanese-style) Italian cuisine. This recipe will remain rewarding no matter the time of year. Turns out, the best vegetable cookery isn’t about stalking the seasons; it’s about getting personal.