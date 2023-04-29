These New Cookbooks Will Make You Rethink How You Eat Vegetables

So it’s no surprise that Mr. Satterfield’s new book, a follow-up to his first, vegetable-focused but not entirely meatless cookbook, “Root to Leaf," delivers the tools to help home cooks improvise, as well. “Vegetable Revelations: Inspiration for Produce-Forward Cooking" (Harper Wave), co-written with Andrea Slonecker, kicks off not with recipes for the vegetables themselves, but with a compact, mix-and-match library of creamy condiments, crunchy toppings and so-called “flavor bombs," from Lime Tahini Sauce to Seaweed-Chile Butter. Building a flavor pantry is a smart strategy when it comes to vegetables, ensuring that you can quickly transform something as simple as buttery roasted parsnips with just a spoonful of something delicious from a jar, such as Mr. Satterfield’s Mexican-inspired Mole Crunch topping.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}