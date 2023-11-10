‘They Have Nowhere to Go’: A Gaza Hospital Braces for Fighting

At the sprawling Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City, families pack the hallways inside, while others have set up makeshift tents outside, with bed sheets hung up for privacy. Doctors, short on space and supplies, tend to bloodied patients on the floor. By evening, most of the wards go dark because fuel is running low, leaving medical staff to sometimes examine wounds and injuries with the lights on their cellphones.

About a mile away, a much bigger problem is approaching: The Israeli army is engaging in firefights with Hamas militants. Palestinians have been told to evacuate the 700-bed hospital, but many believe it’s the safest place they can go. Between 50,000 and 60,000 people are sheltering inside and around the grounds of the hospital, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, with 2,500 patients in need of care.

As the Israeli forces inch closer, medical staff at Al-Shifa say they are bracing for the hospital to come under attack. The Israeli military alleges that the hospital grounds also hide a key command center for Hamas.

Al-Shifa lies at the fulcrum of the Israel-Hamas war, caught between Israel’s advancing army, Hamas’s militia and the humanitarian crisis unleashed by the conflict.

Israeli forces, now inside Gaza City, recently shot flares directly at the hospital in what a military spokesman described as an attempt to disperse crowds there. Hamas denies it has operations at the hospital.

Asked this week whether Israel was planning to take Al-Shifa hospital by force, Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant said: “I prefer to talk about things after they have happened."

The U.S. and its Western allies have expressed fears that the widespread killing of Palestinian civilians would galvanize regional opposition to Israel, sparking a wider conflict and potentially drawing players such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah into the war. The Biden administration has been pushing the Israeli government to agree to a humanitarian pause.

When an explosion ripped through the parking lot of another Gaza City hospital, Al-Ahli, last month, Hamas and Israel came out with differing versions of what happened. The incident triggered global condemnation of Israel, although it denied any involvement. U.S. officials and independent security experts concluded that the blast was most likely the result of a misfired rocket by a Palestinian militant group in Gaza.

View Full Image A medic carries a wounded child to Al-Shifa. PHOTO: BASHAR TALEB/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Israel says it has shared intelligence detailing Hamas operations at Al-Shifa with Western allies. One Western security official said there was “no way to verify the truthfulness" of Israel’s allegations. U.S. officials say some Hamas command-and-control nodes are located under buildings, including hospitals and apartments. A senior Israeli official said there may be hostages held under Al-Shifa hospital, complicating the military’s ability to operate there.

Israeli forces have released a recording of what it said were two unidentified Gazans, in which one tells the other that Hamas’s headquarters is located under Al-Shifa. Israel’s military also published a satellite image of Al-Shifa’s hospital complex, marking in red locations that it said were four underground Hamas complexes and one command-and-control center. The authenticity of the recording and Israel’s labeling of the satellite imagery couldn’t be verified.

The Israeli military hasn’t publicly disclosed any additional intelligence it relied on to make its determinations. The Israeli government has claimed Hamas uses Al-Shifa as its de facto headquarters going back to at least 2014. Amnesty International documented evidence that Hamas interrogated and tortured Palestinians accused of collaborating with Israel in an outpatient clinic that wasn’t in use within the grounds of Al-Shifa Hospital during a previous conflict in Gaza in 2014.

Mahmoud Mirdawi, a senior Hamas official, said Israel has presented “no legitimate information" on Al-Shifa. Hospitals in Gaza are only involved in providing healthcare, he said, adding that Hamas has invited international organizations to inspect the facilities.

“Let’s assume that Israeli intelligence is correct and that Hamas built its headquarters under Al-Shifa. That is something to be condemned—it’s the human shield of human shields," said Yossi Mekelberg, an associate fellow with the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House, a London-based think tank. “It may be important but it doesn’t change the fact that there is a hospital there."

“Hospitals are places that no one should attack under any circumstances," he said.

Under the Geneva Conventions, which regulate the conduct of armed conflict, hospitals lose their legal protection from attack if they are used for “acts harmful" to the opposing warring group. Any plan to attack a hospital under such circumstances, the treaties state, requires sufficient prior warning and a clear deadline.

Inside Al-Shifa’s wards, windows are open to prevent the glass from shattering from nearby airstrikes, according to doctors. Men rush down corridors carrying injured children covered in dust from blasts. Some patients get treated on the floor, while others are squeezed in beds side by side. Family members crowd around.

View Full Image An injured child at Al-Shifa. PHOTO: ALI JADALLAH/ANADOLU/GETTY IMAGES

Air filters and ventilators to control for bacteria have been turned off to save electricity, increasing the risk of infections to open wounds. Medicine, gauze and anesthetics are running out, doctors say.

Al-Shifa head Mohamed Abu Salmiya said his cellphone has been lighting up with text and WhatsApp warnings that the hospital should be evacuated. But he said the staff decided long ago that they will stay even if Israeli tanks roll in.

Fady El-Robaey, a 25-year-old Palestinian engineer, has camped out with his parents and six siblings in a tent just outside the hospital for three weeks. He said he and his family will stay at Al-Shifa until the troops come.

“It’s the safest place," he said. “If we left and walked to the south, we would most probably die on the way."

“People are not moving because they have nowhere to go," said Ghassan Abu-Sittah, a British-Palestinian surgeon who has been working at Al-Shifa.

Israel alleges that Hamas controls fuel supplies in the strip and keeps reserves under Al-Shifa. It also alleges Al-Shifa sits above an important part of a vast network of tunnels that Hamas uses to move people and resources. Israel says those tunnels can also be accessed from some of the hospital’s wards, and that Hamas uses other hospitals for military purposes.

“There is no use of the hospitals aside from urgent medical care," said Mirdawi, the senior Hamas official.

The World Health Organization, which has been working to deliver medical supplies and fuel to hospitals in Gaza, said it is unable to independently verify whether Hamas uses Al-Shifa, but that healthcare should be protected and any occupying power has the responsibility to help evacuate patients and doctors.

The WHO and the International Committee of the Red Cross were able to deliver some emergency medical supplies to Al-Shifa in recent days.

“The quantities we delivered are far from sufficient to respond to the immense needs in the Gaza Strip. The medical conditions at Al-Shifa…are disastrous," WHO and the United Nations’ agency for aiding Palestinian refugees said in a joint statement.

An evacuation of Al-Shifa would serve Israel’s broader goal of clearing civilians from northern Gaza. Israel has urged residents of north Gaza to flee south for weeks, although it is bombing the south, too. Their departure would give Israel a freer hand in the battlefield.

The flight of 1.5 million people from their homes has raised alarm among Palestinians, the U.N. and some Western officials, who say Israeli moves amount to forced population displacement. Earlier this week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will likely have security control over Gaza for an indefinite period.

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen told The Wall Street Journal that Palestinians will be able to return to their homes after the fighting.

View Full Image Palestinian families seek shelter around Al-Shifa. PHOTO: BASHAR TALEB/AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE/GETTY IMAGES

Life at Al-Shifa changed on Oct. 7. Hamas militants poured into Israel, killing 1,400 people and taking more than 240 hostages, triggering Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Ahmed Mokhallalati, Al-Shifa’s head of plastic surgery, was having a quiet morning, checking on a complicated surgery case he had completed the day before, when news of rockets going off began to circulate.

All doctors were called into the hospital, he said. By noon, the first rush of patients arrived, quickly filling all of the hospital’s beds and overwhelming staff. Israel said hundreds of militants hid at the hospital after the attack.

“I saw at least 200 patients on the ground waiting for someone to do something," said Mokhallalati. “It was the worst day. The system literally collapsed."

With antiseptic solution running low, doctors use soap water and vinegar to wash wounds and infections. One male patient with an above-elbow amputation wasn’t able to get his wound dressing changed for days, said Abu-Sittah. By then, the stump was full of fly larvae.

“I soaked it in vinegar and killed them," he said.

Doctors Without Borders said one of their surgeons amputated part of the foot of a 9-year-old boy on the floor of Al-Shifa under slight sedation, in front of his sister and mother, because of a lack of bed space and supplies.

Kobi Marom, a reserve colonel with the Israel Defense Forces and a national security expert, said Israel has no choice but to eventually clear Al-Shifa hospital.

“It’s a real challenge for the IDF: how to take care of patients, make sure they are safe and then destroy Hamas underground," said Marom, who is close to Israel’s military leadership. “That is going to take a long time."

A forced evacuation of Al-Shifa, however, is too complex an operation, said Miri Eisin, a former deputy head of the Israeli combat intelligence corps, and risks sparking a battle with Hamas militants inside the facility.

Israel is more likely to encircle the hospital in an effort to locate routes that lead in and out of the underground bunkers, she said, and try through different means to force Hamas above ground. “They are underneath and need air and water," she said.

Some shelterers left Al-Shifa recently, worried about Israel’s approach, but the majority have stayed, hoping that it is relatively safer. In its pursuit of Hamas militants, Israel has flattened residential buildings. Some two-thirds of the enclave’s 2.2 million people have fled their homes.

Health authorities in Gaza say more than 10,800 people there have died since the war began, many of them children. The figures don’t distinguish between combatants and civilians. The U.S. has been pushing Israel to do more to prevent civilian deaths.

Nour Mohammed, a 20-year-old college student, and her family fled to Al-Shifa after getting a phone call on the third day of the war that their home near the sea would be targeted. They escaped the bombing but lost their cat and arrived with only the clothes on their backs. “I miss my home. I miss my room. I miss my bed really," said Mohammed.

On Wednesday, her mother, brother and sister left the hospital because they felt it was getting too dangerous with Israel’s approach. It took them four hours by foot to get to the southern town of Rafah. Mohammed and her father plan to leave in the coming days too.

“People assume it’s safer to be in a place where there are many other civilians, because it is less likely to get struck," says Bushra Khalidi, who is in charge of policy in the Palestinian territories for Oxfam, an international aid agency.

A group of Khalidi’s friends and family moved to Al-Shifa hospital last week, she said, after Israeli forces told residents to evacuate their Gaza City neighborhood. The group returned home after an Israeli airstrike hit an ambulance convoy outside the hospital’s gate last week, causing over 20 casualties, according to Human Rights Watch. Israeli forces said they targeted and killed Hamas operatives. Human Rights Watch said the incident could constitute a war crime.

“That’s where people go to be safe—but it’s not," added Khalidi.

Nancy Youssef, Menna Farouk, Anas Baba, Dov Lieber and Benoit Faucon contributed to this article.

Write to Margherita Stancati at margherita.stancati@wsj.com and Chao Deng at chao.deng@wsj.com