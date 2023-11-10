‘They Have Nowhere to Go’: A Gaza Hospital Braces for Fighting

About a mile away, a much bigger problem is approaching: The Israeli army is engaging in firefights with Hamas militants. Palestinians have been told to evacuate the 700-bed hospital, but many believe it’s the safest place they can go. Between 50,000 and 60,000 people are sheltering inside and around the grounds of the hospital, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza, with 2,500 patients in need of care.

