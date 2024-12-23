They helped create DEI—and even they say it needs a makeover
Callum Borchers , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 23 Dec 2024, 12:33 PM IST
SummaryThe seeds of a backlash were sown when companies turned diversity into a corporate fad.
Culture warriors aren’t the only ones applauding big businesses’ rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. Quietly, so are some of corporate DEI’s architects.
