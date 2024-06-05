An airline status so exclusive, even elite fliers aren’t sure how they got it
Dawn Gilbertson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 05 Jun 2024, 09:49 AM IST
SummaryLoyalty isn’t dead—at least not for these road warriors with top-tier, hush-hush status.
Bonnie Crawford was in danger of missing a connecting flight to Toronto for a board meeting last week when a United Airlines customer-service representative saved the day. She got rebooked on a pricey nonstop flight on Air Canada in business class. For free.
