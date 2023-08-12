This Antidote for TikTok Brain Is Also a Problem
JULIE JARGON , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Aug 2023, 08:21 PM IST
Summary
- YouTube Shorts adds ‘short bursts of thrills’ to kids’ digital diets, making it harder to pull away
TikTok’s surging popularity has led to copycats from YouTube and others, spreading the rapid-fire video format across teens’ smartphones. It also has fueled the attention-robbing problems that come with such clips.
