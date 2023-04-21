Home / Specials / This Couple Built an Obscure Corner of Sports Betting Into a Billion-Dollar Business
Back

This Couple Built an Obscure Corner of Sports Betting Into a Billion-Dollar Business

wsj 10 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST Katherine Sayre, The Wall Street Journal
“I have a body double,” Ms. Sainsbury said. “He knows what I know. We're very different people. But we both want the same outcome.”Premium
“I have a body double,” Ms. Sainsbury said. “He knows what I know. We're very different people. But we both want the same outcome.”

  • Even before online wagering on sports was legal in the U.S., Anna Sainsbury and David Briggs predicted that gambling apps would need to know where their customers were. These days, almost no mobile betting happens without them.

VANCOUVER: A husband-and-wife team founded a tech company here that is quietly policing nearly every bet made in the multibillion-dollar online-gambling industry in the U.S.

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout