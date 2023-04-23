A husband-and-wife team founded a tech company here that is quietly policing nearly every bet made in the multibillion-dollar online-gambling industry in the U.S.

GeoComply scrutinizes nearly every online bet on sports to determine whether the wager is happening in a state where it’s legal. Over the past five years, the company has signed on DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars and other betting operators as customers as online gambling rapidly expanded across the U.S.

The company blocks betsfrom gamblers in the wrong states and bettors spoofing their locations to skirt the law, and monitors dark-web fraudsters pursuing the big promotional sign-on bonuses offered by betting companies. Geolocation is a necessary check—using Wi-Fi signals, GPS, cell tower signals and other data—before a wager can be accepted.

Anna Sainsbury and her husband David Briggs founded the company about a dozen years ago while working in the gambling industry, after they predicted the need for geolocation and placed their own bet with their money and careers. These days, almost no online gambling in the U.S. can happen without them.

“Number one goal is no downtime," said Ms. Sainsbury, chief executive of GeoComply.

Lately, at least one competitor is moving in. GeoComply’s patent has been challenged. And the rapid expansion of sports betting across the U.S. appears to be slowing down.

For now, though, the company is crucial for betting firms trying to navigate an industry where each of the 50 U.S. states can have different rules and federal law makes sports betting across state lines illegal. That 1960s-era federal ban was originally intended to combat mobsters’ profitable schemes taking sports and horse-racing bets over the phone.

View Full Image GeoComply/WSJ

Over Super Bowl weekend this year, GeoComply conducted 100 million geolocation checks for sports-betting apps, up 25% from last year’s game.

In total, GeoComply says its technology analyzes 10 billion transactions every year with its software installed on more than 400 million devices—including the mobile phones and laptops where gamblers place their bets. Its online gambling clients held more than 90% of the U.S. sports-betting market, according to market-share estimates from Eilers & Krejcik Gaming, an industry consulting firm.

Online gambling has become a big business over the pastfive years. The Supreme Court in 2018 cleared the way for states to legalize sports betting within their own borders, creating a sudden demand for virtual walls to corral online gambling geographically. Currently, 27 states and the District of Columbia have legalized mobile sports betting.

Last year, sports betting generated $7.5 billion in revenue. Online casino games, which are legal in only a handful of states, generated $5 billion. Sports-betting is projected to become a $23.2 billion industry in the U.S. by 2030, according to H2 Gambling Capital, an industry consulting firm.

Mr. Briggs and Ms. Sainsbury had worked in the early days of online betting in the U.S., when the economic opportunity in the industry was far from certain. GeoComply now has 650 employees around the world and a valuation of more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

Mr. Briggs, 52, led the prominent British gambling brand Ladbrokes’ expansion into online gambling starting in 1999. Ms. Sainsbury, 40, got her first job as a young teen and found her way into the global gambling industry in 2005. The couple, who have two young sons, have taken turns as GeoComply’s CEO.

“I have a body double," Ms. Sainsbury said. “He knows what I know. We’re very different people…But we both want the same outcome."

Growing up in Vancouver, Ms. Sainsbury started working at a local coffee shop nearly full time as a young teen. She moved on to the company’s headquarters, ordering beans from farms and designing cafes.

“I never really lived my life like my other friends," Ms. Sainsbury said. “I didn’t know anyone else that was working so much."

While working for the coffee company, Ms. Sainsbury got a study guide to become an insurance broker, and within a week, she passed the professional exam. She soon impressed one of her clients, who offered her a role in a company that tested games for the gambling industry. She now jokes that she’s the least educated member of GeoComply’s staff.

Meanwhile, Mr. Briggs was working for Barclays Bank in London, when he studied how the internet would impact banking. As a lower-level employee, he said, he didn’t believe the bank would give him the chance to work on the project further.

In 1999, he found a job at Ladbrokes, a gambling brand that dates back to the 19th century. The company wanted to build a digital business, an expansion beyond its retail betting shops, he said. He was employee No. 1 at what would become a major online global gambling brand over the next decade.

Ms. Sainsbury was traveling the world for the testing company, working with gambling operators and regulators. She crossed paths with Mr. Briggs at a gambling conference in Macau. Ms. Sainsbury had maintained her appreciation for coffee, and Mr. Briggs gave her a packet of coffee roasted in Vietnam, where he was living at the time. They married in 2010.

They were hired as consultants in Washington as the D.C. Lottery attempted to launch online poker games, what would have been the first U.S. jurisdiction to legalize internet gambling, Mr. Briggs said. Online betting activity would have to be blocked from federal buildings and properties, while also preventing gamblers outside D.C. from accessing the lottery’s online offerings, he said.

View Full Image Inside the Vancouver headquarters of GeoComply. The company employs 650 people around the world and has a valuation of more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter. Photo: Alana Paterson For The Wall Street Journal

The lottery’s effort failed amid political controversy. But for the couple, a question had been planted.

“It gave us a sense of the problem, and the idea of how to solve the problem came later," Mr. Briggs said.

They searched for a way to more accurately detect locations, going beyond a device’s IP address, the number that identifies every device that connects to the internet. They settled on using Wi-Fi signals.

“We kind of made a leap of faith that that technology would actually fit the bill, and we got lucky," Mr. Briggs said.

A massive number of Wi-Fi locations have been collected in databases, so a bettor looking to place a wager on their phone can be located based on how strong those known Wi-Fi signals are. GeoComply says it is typically accurate to within a few meters—and is even more precise in places where detection hardware has been installed.

Potential competitors made the wrong bet on cellular-tower triangulation technology that turned out to be less accurate, he said.

Meanwhile, GeoComply needed gambling clients. Mr. Briggs deployed a cheap marketing strategy: He wrote trade-magazine profiles of gambling executives, who granted him access and interviews.

“They would give me hours of their time," he said. He raised the issue of geolocation in online gambling, sniffing out whether the executives were tackling the problem and whether they’d already talked with any geolocation companies. “Half the time they didn’t really work out who I was or what I was doing," he said. “They just wanted to talk about themselves."

Their big test came when New Jersey became the most populated state to allow online gambling in 2013. GeoComply got approval from New Jersey gambling regulators to provide geolocation for online operators. While preparing for launch day, the family lived in a house across a bridge from the casinos in Atlantic City. They had their first son. They talked with regulators at all hours.

“To go live with 13 customers at the exact same minute, in like, a very large state, and you’ve never deployed your product, was a little bit stressful," Ms. Sainsbury said.

Mr. Briggs said he’d done well enough in his career that he could invest in GeoComply and support the family in the early days. The company said it took about $5 million to bring the company to the New Jersey launch, the bulk of which was provided by early-stage investors.

Online gambling in New Jersey, at first, was viewed by the public as an economic bust for the state, Mr. Briggs said. New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was criticized for overpromising on how much revenue online casinos would generate. Some bricks-and-mortar casino executives also saw it as a failure, he said.

“What they missed was, all the foundations for success were being laid in New Jersey, but because it wasn’t instantaneous, it was dismissed," he said.

The next year, New Jersey mounted a legal challenge to a federal law that prevented most states from legalizing sports betting. When the U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear the case, GeoComply started planning for a massive expansion.

“We went for broke with all the money we had," Mr. Briggs said.

View Full Image Anna Sainsbury and David Briggs, the husband-and-wife team that founded GeoComply. Alana Paterson For The Wall Street Journal

Four hours after the Supreme Court ruling allowing sports betting came down in May 2018, GeoComply held a webinar on the impacts of the decision. While the industry was in a frenzy, Mr. Briggs said: “For us, it was quiet, because we were already ready. It was almost like an anticlimax."

The company got approaches to go public during the SPAC boom that peaked in 2021, when hundreds of publicly traded shell companies were hunting for privately held targets, but they were wary, Mr. Briggs said. GeoComply drew its first institutional investors in 2021 in a funding round that included Blackstone Growth, a division of private-equity giant Blackstone Inc.

Mr. Briggs and Ms. Sainsbury have majority control in the company. Mr. Briggs said an initial public offering is under consideration, but not for another 18 months. In the meantime, they’re surveying possible acquisition targets that would help them build out their operations in areas like fraud detection and payments.

Industry executives and investors predict GeoComply’s dominance won’t hold forever. Last year, a geolocation competitor, Xpoint, began edging into the gambling market, including partnering with gambling companies in Canada and New Jersey. Efforts to expand into more states are under way, and Xpoint’s co-founder and chief executive, Marvin Sanderson, said his company plans to differentiate itself in part by helping gambling apps use the geolocation data for marketing, such as by sending offers to customers who are attending live sporting events.

Last September, Xpoint announced a funding round that included the Raine Group, an early investor in DraftKings. In September, GeoComply filed a patent-infringement lawsuit against Xpoint and sought to block it from doing business.

A federal judge in February dismissed the lawsuit and invalidated GeoComply’s patent as too broad. Mr. Briggs said it was important to defend GeoComply’s intellectual property, and the company is appealing the decision.

“It was an excellent opportunity for us to show that GeoComply were trying to keep a stranglehold on the monopoly," said Mr. Sanderson.

Ms. Sainsbury said 80% of what GeoComply does goes beyond the written requirements of determining whether a bet is geographically legal. That includes fraud detections, such as flagging when a single device is being used for multiple betting accounts, or a single betting account is being used on multiple devices.

They monitor the dark web, where people online discuss how to crack GeoComply’s location fencing. They’ve seen an uptick in fraud rings, in which fraudsters attempt to use stolen identities to create dozens of accounts in pursuit of bonuses offered to new sports-betting customers. Their team includes former Secret Service agents experienced in financial-fraud cases.

Ms. Sainsbury said she’s looking at how to expand the company’s business in customer identity-verification and antifraud both within the gambling industry and outside of it—including cryptocurrency, banking, fintech and media industries. In recent months, the company began a service helping companies look at their betting data to evaluate such things as whether an ad campaign increased traffic.

“In tech, there’s so much stuff that comes up and fraudsters move so fast, regulations aren’t rewritten that quickly," said Ms. Sainsbury.