This Silicon Valley investor is building a shrine to failure
Ben Cohen , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 20 Jul 2024, 12:22 PM IST
SummaryIt started with an FTX bobblehead. Now the Failure Museum is a collection of more than 1,000 relics from business fiascoes—and it’s expanding.
As a venture capitalist based in the heart of Silicon Valley, Sean Jacobsohn is in the business of hunting for success. And he recently did something that would have sounded completely nuts almost anywhere else on the planet.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less