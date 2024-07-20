This Silicon Valley investor is building a shrine to failure

Jacobsohn doesn’t exactly sell tickets to his house, but he does host entrepreneurs at the Failure Museum every week. When they visit, he advises them not to avoid the kind of risks that might one day result in their enshrinement. After all, failure is fetishized more than it’s feared in Silicon Valley, where it takes a risk tolerance bordering on delusion for a few people in a garage to believe they can make something that will change the world.