This summer’s big debate: How long should your shorts be?

Deep down, Gary Wells knows that he looks better in shorter shorts. But this summer, you won’t spot him in anything other than knee-hiding near-capris.

“All of the shorts that I’m wearing now are baggy, longer shorts," said Wells, 41, a costumer in Los Angeles. The 3-inch shorts in his closet are sharper and sportier. But the pendulous vintage bloomers he’s bought lately? They “make me feel like I am on top of the trend and I know what’s cool right now," said Wells.

Cool lies at the heart of this summer’s endless, exhausting and perhaps unsolvable men’s shorts debate. The factions are split. The current advantage goes to the shrunken short stalwarts, proclaiming that knee-revealing, 5-inch shorts are the only ones worth wearing. They are rivaled by bold speculators who embrace Bermudas so long, they might as well be pants. Each side confidently believes they’re right.

It takes a high level of buy-in to care about this. No one is storming J.Crew to demand it produce 15-inch jorts. There are men (you may be one of them) who haven’t deviated from stock to-the-knee khaki shorts since Napster was invented. But there is a considerable cohort of people—particularly young men—who are susceptible to the fickle weather of trends. And they are preoccupied with picking the “correct" short.

“People have really big reactions to the idea of wearing something really short or really long," said Wells.

Even so, 5-inch inseam shorts—an athletic cut that brands like Patagonia and Nike have long marketed—have gone relatively mainstream. A couple of years ago, videos began circulating on TikTok of people proclaiming that men in 5-inch shorts (which land around mid-thigh) looked better than those who stuck with knee-length. Soon people were clocking them everywhere: on rising actors like Paul Mescal, at their local coffee shop and, eventually, often in their own closets.

During a recent work trip, Michael Bastian, the creative director of Brooks Brothers, noticed that 5-inch inseam shorts were so widespread that even “the bros in Philly" were wearing them. Bastian, who has been in the design world long enough to watch hemlines fluctuate repeatedly, posited that abbreviated shorts were nostalgic. “Maybe these guys have some vague recollection of their dad in the ’80s wearing those hiking shorts that were like 3 inches."

Thigh-showing shorts have also surged in tandem with a blooming workout culture. “Men are worried more about their legs and having big strong legs," said Bastian. Why clock so many hours doing squats only to conceal them in balloony cargos?

It helped that there was a nice round number at the fore of the fad. You didn’t need to know a model name, or some esoteric brand. You could go into Banana Republic or Patagonia and ask where the 5-inch shorts were. With that, you were supposedly on trend.

Wells, who is gay, noted that while growing up, he regularly considered how much skin to show—wondering if a given outfit would make him appear more masculine or feminine. He found it somewhat amusing that this debate has become a topic for straight shoppers.

The mainstream embrace of the shorter shorts though, has sparked a reactionary counter trend.

“If you asked me a few years ago, I would say 5 inches and nothing else," said Alex Santiago, 25, who works in IT in Chicago. More recently, though, he came to feel that short shorts look a little “kiddish." With the Chicago weather rising above 70, he’s worn fuller, pleated shorts which he said “you can dress up a little bit more." Billowy shorts are already becoming more visible on the runways and department stores, as high fashion labels like Jil Sander, Giorgio Armani and Mfpen appeal to those early adopters. Mall brands are catching up: Bastian said Brooks Brothers was already looking at introducing longer inseam shorts into its line for next summer.

The short short “got a little overplayed," agreed Mason Ham, 23, the owner of an exotic snack shop in Boulder, Colo. He’s bought vintage shorts from companies like G-Unit, ten-to-twenty-year old relics from the last time gigundo shorts were on trend—and when he was barely alive. In his tan Carhartt shorts and teeny sunglasses, Ham looks like he could’ve been a TRL audience member in 1999. Said Ham, “fashion will always repeat itself."

Fashion may be repetitive, but James Harris, the co-host of the popular men’s fashion podcast Throwing Fits, wants it to be less rigid. “I don’t like these people that are so prescriptive with an inseam length," said Harris, who tosses on skimpy mesh shorts one day and elongated, to-the-knee shorts the next. “Just celebrate the entire shorts stew that we have."

Harris’ campaign for consensus may face an uphill battle. Immediately after our interview at a sandwich shop in Brooklyn, we encountered a young listener of his podcast. Harris asked him what length of short he’d be wearing that summer. “Not five!" the listener yelled back. The debate stretches on.

