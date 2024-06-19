This was supposed to be JLo’s year. What happened?

Lopez has flooded the zone with releases that haven’t created big cultural moments. “This Is Me…Now," her first studio album in a decade, debuted in February to a lackluster response. She also put out a music film and documentary that same month, sparking a mix of awe and snark. Tickets for an announced U.S. tour were slow to sell at some venues. Just weeks after the concerts were announced, Lopez canceled several dates and recast the tour as a greatest-hits show. On May 31, Lopez called off the tour altogether.