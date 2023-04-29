This Zoo Has a Seagull Problem. Its Solution: You, in an Eagle Costume

The most menacing animal at the Blackpool Zoo in England isn’t in a cage. It’s flying overhead.
Seagulls have been diving down to rip hot dogs and hamburgers from the hands of visitors, sometimes biting their hands. It has gotten so bad, the zoo has hatched a plan: Hire someone to walk around in an eagle costume to spook the seagulls and keep them at bay.
“They’re aggressive," said Khaled Fawzy, the zoo’s head of birds. “They have a real sharp beak."
Seagulls have always been a problem, he said. The zoo is in the seaside resort town of Blackpool, about 30 miles north of Liverpool on the Irish Sea coast.
But things got worse last summer. After two years of thin crowds, Covid-19 restrictions were lifted in 2022 and the zoo was packed with people—and their snacks—again.
“Suddenly, it was like a feast for them," Mr. Fawzy said about the seagulls. “They just went crazy."
The birds like to hover around the outdoor section of the cafe. Mr. Fawzy has also seen them snatch food during outdoor shows or while people are walking about.
“They love ice cream," he said. “They’ll take the whole cone and swallow it in just one go."
They prefer zoo fare over seafood because it is an easier meal. “It might be several hours before it finds a fish or crab," Mr. Fawzy said.
Birds have been a nuisance elsewhere. In the Dutch port city of Rotterdam, companies have hung nets, planted scarecrows and used other deterrents to try to keep seagulls away. London has long hired a trained hawk to fly around famous landmarks like Trafalgar Square to get pigeons to go elsewhere.
Blackpool Zoo has tried other ways to shoo the seagulls away, too.
Kites in the shapes of predators—eagles and owls—were flown and tied to buildings. Cries of a distressed seagull were pumped through the zoo’s speakers to indicate it was an unsafe place. And robotic owls with moving heads and eyes that light up were placed around the zoo.
Each method worked for a week. Then the seagulls figured out they were being fooled.
“They’re quite smart," Mr. Fawzy said.
The birds even got a taste for indoor dining. Mr. Fawzy said automatic doors had to be removed because the seagulls learned how to work the sensors and wander into the cafe.
The idea to hire a costumed worker came from zoo management, Mr. Fawzy said. The zoo put out a posting for the new job last week with a picture of someone in the eagle suit, which has wings and a bright yellow beak.
“You need to be comfortable wearing a bird costume!," the posting said.
The job pays £8 an hour, or about $10 an hour, for those between 16 and 20 years old, a zoo spokeswoman said. Those 21 years and older make £2.80 more an hour. Mr. Fawzy said about 200 applications have come in, including some from as far away as Uganda.
The zoo tested the costume this week. Fries were left on the floor. “They were looking," Mr. Fawzy said of the seagulls, but they didn’t dive down. He said he thinks the size of the costume scares the birds. So does flapping the costume wings.
Humans, however, have been flocking to the eagle for selfies.
“It’s become a bit of a celebrity," Mr. Fawzy said.