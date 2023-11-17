Three climate fights will dominate COP28
The Economist 6 min read 17 Nov 2023, 01:30 PM IST
Summary
- Whether the summit ends in breakdown or breakthrough depends on one man
The United Arab Emirates, venue for COP28, the latest climate summit convened by the United Nations, is a controversial choice. Some 70,000 climate advocates, diplomats and other hangers-on will attend an event that begins on November 30th in Dubai, one of the gleaming cities built on wealth that fossil fuels have brought to the region. The fact that the world’s most important climate gathering will be hosted by a leading oil producer has sparked outrage among environmentalists. That the summit’s president, Sultan Al Jaber, runs ADNOC, the UAE's national oil company (NOC), is proof, whisper conspiracists, that the fix is in on behalf of Big Oil.
