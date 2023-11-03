Tiny hitchhikers on viruses could promote resistance to antibiotics

The fact that bacteria can transfer genes horizontally, to other unrelated bugs, as well as vertically to their offspring, is well known. Some are exchanged via small loops of DNA called plasmids. Others are transmitted by bacteriophages, specialised viruses that infect bacteria. When a phage latches on to a bacterium, its DNA forces the bacterium to make more copies of the virus until it bursts. Sometimes, small fragments of bacterial DNA can be erroneously included with the new viruses. If they infect another bacterium, the hitchhiking DNA can end up integrated into the new host’s genome. But such “transductions" cannot fully explain the speed with which bacteria evolve resistance either. It happens rarely, and transfers only small chunks of DNA when it does.

