To fight midlife blues, try mastering something hard
Gwendolyn Bounds , The Wall Street Journal 10 min read 15 Jun 2024, 06:07 PM IST
SummaryAt 46, I started to compete in grueling obstacle-course races. Success didn’t come quickly—and that’s why the challenge was so rewarding.
How is it possible to become good at something when you’re already far behind and time isn’t on your side?
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less