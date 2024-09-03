Too timid to tell the boss you’ve had it? There’s a service for that.
SummaryIn famously polite Japan, some workers hesitate to confront employers. So they outsource the task to ‘quitting agencies.’
TOKYO—Yuta Sakamoto was exhausted from selling home-improvement projects, and from the boss’s demand that he help clean up at renovation sites on weekends. One day, he mustered his courage and declared it: he wanted to quit. But his boss warned him he would be ruining his future, and Sakamoto shrank back.